Samantha Looker of Winston & Strawn has entered an appearance for Zultys Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed April 26 in California Northern District Court by Williams Simons & Landis on behalf of Estech Systems IP, is part of a string of cases alleging that businesses' voice over IP (VOIP) products for voice calling, directory services and other functions infringe the plaintiff's patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:24-cv-02529, Estech Systems IP, LLC v. Zultys, Inc.

May 23, 2024, 10:12 AM

