Who Got The Work

Rex Mann, Ahtoosa Amini Dale and Samantha K. Looker from Winston & Strawn have entered appearances for Freshworks Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed April 26 in California Northern District Court by Williams Simons & Landis on behalf of Estech Systems IP, is part of a string of cases alleging that businesses' voice over IP (VOIP) products for voice calling, directory services and other functions infringe the plaintiff's patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:24-cv-02525, Estech Systems IP, LLC v. Freshworks Inc.

Technology

May 23, 2024, 9:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Estech Systems IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Williams Simons & Landis PLLC

defendants

Freshworks Inc.

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims