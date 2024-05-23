Rex Mann, Ahtoosa Amini Dale and Samantha K. Looker from Winston & Strawn have entered appearances for Freshworks Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed April 26 in California Northern District Court by Williams Simons & Landis on behalf of Estech Systems IP, is part of a string of cases alleging that businesses' voice over IP (VOIP) products for voice calling, directory services and other functions infringe the plaintiff's patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:24-cv-02525, Estech Systems IP, LLC v. Freshworks Inc.
Technology
May 23, 2024, 9:18 AM