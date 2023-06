Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Clear Blue Insurance and North American Risk Services to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, pertaining to a disputed property damage claim, was filed by attorney Korinthia Miller on behalf of the Estate of Vernon Fisher. The case is 1:23-cv-00216, Estate of Vernon Fisher v. North American Risk Services et al.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Vernon Fisher

defendants

Clear Blue Insurance Company

North American Risk Services

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute