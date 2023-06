New Suit - Trademark

Wiley Rein filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Estate of Uzi Nissan. The suit, for claims under the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, targets the alleged cybersquatters of the plaintiff's websites, Nissan.com and Nissan.net. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00821, Estate of Uzi Nissan v. Nissan.com et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 26, 2023, 6:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Uzi Nissan

Plaintiffs

Wiley Rein

defendants

John Doe

Nissan.com

Nissan.net

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims