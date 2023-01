Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wright Lindsey & Jennings on Friday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against PennyMac, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems and Mortgage Research Center d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Gibson & Thomas on behalf of the estate of Thenaus Williamson. The case is 3:23-cv-00023, Estate of Thenaus Williamson v. Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 27, 2023, 7:31 PM