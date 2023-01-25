New Suit

American Security Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was brought by Robichaux Mize Wadsack Richardson & Watson and the Pandit Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Sherrell Marie Gaupp and Annzile Joseph Gaupp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00324, Estate of Sherrell Marie Gaupp and Annzile Joseph Gaupp v. American Security Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 6:55 PM