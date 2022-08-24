Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Primerica and other defendants to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by TLW & Associates on behalf of the estate of former Primerica agent Ronnell Dwight Burns, seeks earning statements and other documents relating to profits generated from Burns' 'book of business' after his death. The case is 4:22-cv-00885, Estate of Ronnell Dwight Burns v. Primerica Life Insurance Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 24, 2022, 1:41 PM