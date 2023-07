New Suit

The federal government was slapped with a tax lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Holland & Knight on behalf of the Estate of Ronald P. Stanton and other plaintiffs, arises from a refund of estate tax and the determination of the correct amount of estate tax liability. The case is 9:23-cv-81035, Estate of Ronald P. Stanton, Deceased et al v. The United States of America.

Government

July 14, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward G. Weiner

Estate of Ronald P. Stanton, Deceased

Fred M. Lowenfels

Michel Dietlin

Plaintiffs

Holland & Knight

defendants

The United States of America

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute