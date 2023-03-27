New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Sunday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Pandit Law and Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson on behalf of the Estate of Ronald Leo Shannon Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01050, Estate of Ronald Leo Shannon, Jr. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

March 27, 2023, 5:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Ronald Leo Shannon, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Pandit Law

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute