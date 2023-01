Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against medical device company Medtronic to California Central District Court. The suit, which centers on alleged defects in a Medtronic pacemaker, was filed by Daniels, Fine , Israel, Schonbuch & Lebovits on behalf of Denna Comatov and the Estate of Robert Gregory Comatov. The case is Denna Comatov et al v. Medtronic, Inc., a corporation.

Health Care

January 06, 2023, 5:05 PM