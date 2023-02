Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frantz Ward on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Unum Insurance to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was brought by attorney Robert J. Vecchio on behalf of the estate of Patricia A. Anzo. The case is 5:23-cv-00282, Estate of Patricia A. Anzo v. Unum Life Insurance Co. of America.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 12:35 PM