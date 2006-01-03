Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at K&L Gates on Friday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo and GWG DLP Master Trust Dated 03/01/06 to Delaware District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor and attorney Donald L. Gouge Jr. on behalf of the estate of Norman Frank, contends that a stranger-originated life insurance policy (STOLI) taken out on the decedent's life is illegal under Delaware law, and therefore the estate is entitled to the proceeds. The case is 1:23-cv-00584, Estate of Norman Frank v. GWG DLP Master Trust Dated 03/01/06 et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 26, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Norman Frank

Plaintiffs

Donald L. Gouge, Jr., LLC

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Gwg DLP Master Trust Dated 03/01/06

defendant counsels

K&L Gates

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute