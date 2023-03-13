Who Got The Work

David W. McDowell and Katelyn Dodd from Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and Reid S. Manley and Kristen Peters Watson of Burr & Forman have stepped in to represent Crawford & Company and Wells Fargo, respectively, in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se on Feb. 10 in Alabama Northern District Court by the Estate of Martha C. Harris. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anna M. Manasco, is 2:23-cv-00173, Estate of Martha C. Harris v. Wells Fargo Bank NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 6:42 AM