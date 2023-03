Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hill Ward Henderson on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Florida Department of Corrections and MHM Health Professionals to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Marie A. Mattox P.A. on behalf of the Estate of Lorenzo Tyrone McCloud. The case is 4:23-cv-00099, Estate of Lorenzo Tyrone McCloud v. MHM Health Professionals, LLC et al.

Government

March 10, 2023, 3:17 PM