Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Monday removed a lawsuit against PennyMac Loan Services LLC to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the J. Gannon Helstowski Law Firm on behalf of Stefanie Helmuth and the estate of Joaquim M. Ruela, seeks to restrain the defendants from foreclosing on the plaintiff’s home. The case is 4:23-cv-01318, Estate of Joaquim M. Ruela, Deceased, and Stefanie Helmuth v. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Joaquim M. Ruela, Deceased, and Stefanie Helmuth

defendants

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property