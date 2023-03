New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a stranger-originated life insurance lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Ellen Tuchman, executor of the estate of Jane Oristano. The suit takes aim at anonymous defendants who allegedly procured a $20 million wagering policy on Oristano’s life. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80461, Estate of Jane Oristano, by its Executor Ellen Tuchman v. John Does 1 Through 10.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Jane Oristano, by its Executor Ellen Tuchman

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

John Does 1 Through 10

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute