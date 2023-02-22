New Suit

Crestbrook Insurance, a Nationwide company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The court case, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Spall, Rydzewski, Anderson, Lalley & Krajkovich on behalf of Estate of Jacqueline Abrams by Reynaldo Marcano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00307, Estate of Jacqueline Abrams by Reynaldo Marcano, Administrator v. Crestbrook Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 22, 2023, 12:09 PM