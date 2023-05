New Suit - Wrongful Death

Morgan & Morgan filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kenneth Lee Paul Jr. in Maryland District Court on Friday. The complaint, which brings claims of a vehicle-pedestrian collision, was filed on behalf of Mark Axelowitz, Edward Mango and the estate of Iva Hermus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01263, Estate of Iva Hermus et al v. Paul.

Maryland

May 12, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward Mango

Estate of Iva Hermus

Mark Axelowitz

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Kenneth Lee Paul, Jr.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision