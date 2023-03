Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Snow on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against CoreCivic, a private prison operator, to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Robert B. McDuff on behalf of the Estate of Henry Missick, who died in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Adams County Detention Center allegedly due to lack of medical attention. The case is 5:23-cv-00021, Estate of Henry Missick v. CoreCivic, Inc.

Government

March 22, 2023, 8:31 PM

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims