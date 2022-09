Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burke, Williams & Sorensen on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Cigna and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, concerning a 'catastrophic' on-the-job injury, was filed by Michael Roofian & Associates and other counsel on behalf of the Estate of Gilbert Domiguez and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-06399, Estate of Gilbert Dominguez et al v. Estes Express Lines, Inc. et al.