Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kasdorf Lewis & Swietlik on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cincinnati Insurance and other defendants to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Ron Harmeyer Law Office on behalf of Zurich American Insurance and the Estate of Dylan Buchman, who died in the hospital after being fatally injured by an allegedly defective drill rig. The case is 2:22-cv-01537, Estate of Dylan Buchman et al v. CK Drill LLC et al.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 6:53 PM