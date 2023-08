Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hughes White Colbo & Tervooren on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Primerica to Alaska District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was filed by Baker Brattain on behalf of the estate of Denny Bynum. The case is 3:23-cv-00173, Estate of Denny Bynum v. Primerica Life Insurance Co.

Banking & Financial Services

August 01, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Denny Bynum

Plaintiffs

Baker Brattain LLC

defendants

Primerica Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hughes White Colbo & Tervooren, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute