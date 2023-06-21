Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plunkett Cooney on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Auto Property and Casualty to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Smith Law Group on behalf of the estate of Dell Johnson. The suit seeks coverage for damages to the decedent's property caused by the decedent's nephew, who allegedly trespassed and moved into the property on the day that the decedent died from COVID-19. The case is 2:23-cv-11475, Estate of Dell Johnson v. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Estate Of Dell Johnson, By its Personal Representative Tiffany Johnson

defendants

State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute