Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corp. to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Michael G. Deimund on behalf of the Estate of Damsel E. Shelton. The case is 5:23-cv-00331, Estate of Damsel E. Shelton, Deceased v. PHH Mortgage Corporation.

Real Estate

March 17, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Damsel E. Shelton, Deceased

defendants

PHH Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action