New Suit

Carnival Cruise was slapped with a lawsuit on Friday in Florida Southern District Court over the disappearance of a passenger last December. The suit was filed pro se by Robbieal Terry-Brown on behalf of the estate of Cherish Pankey, who fell overboard from a fifth-floor balcony. According to the complaint, video footage shows Pankey arguing with her boyfriend on the night of her disappearance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-24004, Estate of Cherish Pankey v. Carnival Corp.