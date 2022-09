New Suit - ERISA

Cigna, the health insurer, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to the abrupt disruption of reimbursement payments for skilled nursing care services, was brought by Arnall Golden Gregory on behalf of the Estate of Charles T. Close. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07449, Estate of Charles T. Close v. Cigna Health Corporation.