New Suit

US Bank and Wells Fargo were hit with a lawsuit on Friday in Minnesota District Court seeking to recover death benefits paid to US Bank and Wells Fargo under stranger-originated life insurance policies (STOLI). The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of the estates of nine decedents, argues that the policies are illegal under Delaware law and that the estates are entitled to the proceeds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00045, Estate of Ann Boggess et al. v. U.S. Bank N.A. et al.