Wells Fargo was hit with an insurance lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court. The court case was brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of the estate of Amnon Issacharoff and the estate of Andre Capi. The complaint accuses Wells Fargo of collecting proceeds from stranger-originated life insurance policies on Issacharoff’s and Capi’s lives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01651, Estate of Andre Capi, by its Personal Representative, Donald Capi et al v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Amnon Issacharoff, by its Personal Representative, Samuel Issacharoff

Estate of Andre Capi, by its Personal Representative, Donald Capi

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute