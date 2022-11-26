Who Got The Work

Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida has tapped lawyers Gordon P. Serou Jr. and Brian J. D'Angelo of the Law Offices of Gordon P. Serou Jr. to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for disputed property damage claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Oct. 12 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Broussard & Williamson on behalf of Richard Estain. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle, is 2:22-cv-03821, Estain v. Assurant, Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 26, 2022, 8:41 AM