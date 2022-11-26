Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida has tapped lawyers Gordon P. Serou Jr. and Brian J. D'Angelo of the Law Offices of Gordon P. Serou Jr. to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for disputed property damage claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Oct. 12 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Broussard & Williamson on behalf of Richard Estain. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle, is 2:22-cv-03821, Estain v. Assurant, Inc. et al.
Insurance
November 26, 2022, 8:41 AM