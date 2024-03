News From Law.com

After four years as general counsel of The Estée Lauder Cos., Dierdre Stanley is departing \the New York City-based cosmetics titan to pursue a "new chapter." the company said Tuesday. Her departure comes amid sweeping changes at the company aimed at improving profitability following a gloomy fiscal 2023, which saw earnings plunge to $1 billion, down from $2.4 billion a year earlier.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 13, 2024, 10:02 AM

nature of claim: /