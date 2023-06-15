Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild and Calcagni & Kanefsky on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance Co., Johnson & Johnson and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, brought on behalf of Essex Surgical and other plaintiffs, contends that the defendants underpaid the plaintiffs for medical treatments performed on the plaintiffs’ subscribers. The suit was filed by Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman and Cohen Howard LLP. The case is 2:23-cv-03286, Essex Surgical, LLC et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 9:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Essex Surgical, LLC

Kevin A. Mccracken MD, P.C.

Mark R. Drzala, P.C.

Mitchell F. Reiter, M.D., PC

defendants

Aetna Health Insurance Company

Aetna Health, Inc.

Aetna Life Insurance Company

Johnson & Johnson

ABC Corps. l-100

Insmed Incorporated

Schools Health Insurance Fund

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute