Counsel at Fox Rothschild and Calcagni & Kanefsky on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance Co., Johnson & Johnson and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, brought on behalf of Essex Surgical and other plaintiffs, contends that the defendants underpaid the plaintiffs for medical treatments performed on the plaintiffs’ subscribers. The suit was filed by Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman and Cohen Howard LLP. The case is 2:23-cv-03286, Essex Surgical, LLC et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.
Health Care
June 15, 2023, 9:42 AM