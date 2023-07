Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Robinson & Cole on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Procter & Gamble and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services performed by an out-of-network provider, was filed by Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman and Cohen Howard LLP on behalf of Essex Surgical Center LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-04041, Essex Surgical Center, L.L.C. v. The Procter & Gamble Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 6:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Essex Surgical Center, L.L.C.

defendants

The Procter & Gamble Company

ABC Corps.

Unitedhealthcare Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute