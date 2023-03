News From Law.com

A jury in Essex County, New Jersey, returned a $20.9 million verdict March 8 in a medical malpractice suit by man who had to have both legs amputated after doctors failed in the timely diagnosis and treatment of a neurological condition. But the net verdict was $4.18 million because the jury apportioned 10% of the liability to the plaintiff's preexisting condition and 70% to two physician defendants who settled before trial.

March 31, 2023, 4:57 PM

