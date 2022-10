New Suit

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur sued the U.S. Small Business Administration Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Essential Lending. The suit pursues APA claims in connection with the agency's denial of forgiveness for a Paycheck Protection Program loan provided amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 3:22-cv-02201, Essential Lending v. United States Small Business Association et al.

Government

October 04, 2022, 6:25 PM