New Suit

Essentia Insurance, a subsidiary of Markel, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Karissa L. Foose and other defendants on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by McGivney Kluger Cook & Intoccia, seeks a declaration that Essentia has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in two underlying personal injury lawsuits stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05453, Essentia Insurance Co. v. Foose et al.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 2:18 PM