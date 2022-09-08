New Suit

Markel subsidiary Essentia Insurance Company sued Robert J. Fani, Karissa L. Foose and other defendants Thursday in New Jersey District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The complaint, filed by McGivney, Kluger, Cook & Intoccia, seeks a declaration to determine Essentia's obligation to the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05453, Essentia Insurance Company v. Tavarez-Guerrero et al.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 12:11 PM