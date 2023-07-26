Essentia Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Chambless, Higdon, Richardson, Katz & Griggs, seeks to declare that Essentia's classic automobile policy does not provide uninsured motorist coverage and that it has no duty to pay for any claims arising out of an underlying motor vehicle collision action. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00146, Essentia Insurance Company v. Banach.
Insurance
July 26, 2023, 6:29 AM