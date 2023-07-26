New Suit - Declaratory Judgment

Essentia Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Chambless, Higdon, Richardson, Katz & Griggs, seeks to declare that Essentia's classic automobile policy does not provide uninsured motorist coverage and that it has no duty to pay for any claims arising out of an underlying motor vehicle collision action. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00146, Essentia Insurance Company v. Banach.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 6:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Essentia Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Chambless, Higdon, Richardson, Katz & Griggs LLP

defendants

Ashley W. Banach

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute