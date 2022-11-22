New Suit - Contract

Celebrity hair stylist Kristin Ess and her company Kristin Ess Inc. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Maesa LLC on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit arises from a partnership agreement under which Maesa was granted exclusive rights to sell hair care products under the Kristin Ess brand. The complaint, brought by Cooley, accuses Maesa of refusing to sell the company despite being valued at more than $40 million and making numerous changes that have harmed the brand's reputation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08553, Ess et al. v. Maesa LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

