Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jaffe & Asher on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to New York Southern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed by Tarasov & Associates on behalf of Andre Esqulin, who alleges he was working within the scope of his employment at the time of the accident. The case is 1:22-cv-08309, Esqulin v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 3:57 PM