Who Got The Work

Shanthi V. Gaur and Victoria Vanderschaaf of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to represent Endeavor Health Clinical Operations a/k/a NorthShore University HealthSystem in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed July 31 in Illinois Northern District Court by Judicia Laboral LLC on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for returning late from medical appointments after being out on FMLA for a tumor removal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashonda A. Hunt, is 1:24-cv-06730, Esquivel v. Endeavor Health Clinical Operations a/k/a NorthShore University HealthSystem.

Health Care

September 16, 2024, 7:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Janet Esquivel

Plaintiffs

Judicia Laboral, LLC

Daniel I Schlade

Defendants

Endeavor Health Clinical Operations a/k/a NorthShore University HealthSystem

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

Nature of Claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations