New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Colgate-Palmolive, a maker of home and personal care products, was hit with a consumer class action Friday in New York Southern District Court alleging that the company's Tom's Wicked Fresh! Mouthwash contains harmful per- and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS). The court action, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, claims independent testing detected PFAS in the mouthwash, despite the product's 'natural' labeling. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00742, Esquibel et al v. Colgate-Palmolive Co. et al.