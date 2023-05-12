Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Pamlico Air and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Martini Law Firm and the Lidji Firm on behalf of Vickie Esposito. The case is 7:23-cv-00049, Esposito v. CleanAire, Inc. et al.
Texas
May 12, 2023, 8:23 PM
Plaintiffs
- The Martini Law Firm PC
- The Lidji Firm
defendants
- Cleanair, LLC d/b/a Pamlico Air
- CleanAire, Inc.
- Mann & Hummel, GmbH d/b/a Mann + Hummel Air Filtration Americas
- Pamlico Air, Inc.
- Pamlico Air, LLC
- Rise Properties, LLC
defendant counsels
- Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute