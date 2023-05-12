Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Pamlico Air and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Martini Law Firm and the Lidji Firm on behalf of Vickie Esposito. The case is 7:23-cv-00049, Esposito v. CleanAire, Inc. et al.

Texas

May 12, 2023, 8:23 PM

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute