Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Pamlico Air and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Martini Law Firm and the Lidji Firm on behalf of Vickie Esposito. The case is 7:23-cv-00049, Esposito v. CleanAire, Inc. et al.

Texas

May 12, 2023, 8:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Vickie Esposito

Plaintiffs

The Martini Law Firm PC

The Lidji Firm

defendants

Cleanair, LLC d/b/a Pamlico Air

CleanAire, Inc.

Mann & Hummel, GmbH d/b/a Mann + Hummel Air Filtration Americas

Pamlico Air, Inc.

Pamlico Air, LLC

Rise Properties, LLC

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute