Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at O'Melveny & Myers on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Airbnb and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos on behalf of Allyson Esposito and other plaintiffs, accuses Airbnb of negligence in providing proper safety parameters after a rental home that the plaintiffs were occupying in Buenos Aires, Argentina was broken into by four masked men dressed in black with guns and knives. The case is 3:22-cv-07740, Esposito et al v. Airbnb Action, LLC et al.