Removed To Federal Court

Labcorp removed an employment class action to California Central District Court on Friday. The complaint, filed by Mooradian Law, accuses the company of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act by failing to provide certain disclosures relating to background checks. Labcorp is represented by Kelley Drye & Warren. The case is 2:23-cv-01998, Espita v. Laboratory Corp. of America.

Health Care

March 17, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Karina Espita

defendants

Laboratory Corporation of America

defendant counsels

Kelley Drye & Warren

nature of claim: 890/