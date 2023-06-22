New Suit - Website Accessibility

TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, was slapped with a digital accessibility lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, filed by the Mendez Law Offices and Adams & Associates on behalf of Alejandro Espinoza, contends that the defendant's digital platform denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22304, Espinoza v. The TJX Companies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 22, 2023, 5:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Alejandro Espinoza

Plaintiffs

Mendez Law Offices, PLLC

defendants

The TJX Companies, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA