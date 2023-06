New Suit - Consumer

HomeGoods was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Mendez Law Offices and Adams & Associates on behalf of Alejandro Espinoza, alleges that the defendant's website is inaccessible to blind and visually-impaired customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22303, Espinoza v. TJX Cos. Inc.

June 21, 2023

