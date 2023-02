Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Renaissance Lakewood LLC to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Brandon J. Broderick LLC on behalf of Dylan John Espinoza, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after taking an emergency family leave. The case is 3:23-cv-00853, Espinoza v. Renaissance Lakewood LLC.

New Jersey

February 14, 2023, 4:45 PM