New Suit

Genesco, a footwear company with brands including Johnson & Murphy and Journeys, was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Mendez Law Offices and Adams & Associates on behalf of Alejandro Espinoza, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals in violation of the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20452, Espinoza v. Genesco, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 03, 2023, 4:59 PM