New Suit

Five Below, a teen-centric discount retailer with more than 1,000 U.S. locations, was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Mendez Law Offices and Adams & Associates on behalf of Alejandro Espinoza, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21621, Espinoza v. Five Below, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 6:02 PM

