Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Colman MacDonald Law Group on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorneys Sara B. Poster and Alexander J. Petale on behalf of Elizabeth Espinoza. The case is 8:22-cv-01550, Espinoza v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 19, 2022, 7:44 PM